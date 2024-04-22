Arslan Ash Continues His Winning Spree In USA

Pakistan’s premier esports player, Arslan Ash, wins the Frag Fest Spring 2024 Tekken 8 LAN Tournament in Pomona, California, United States.

Arslan defeated his opponent, Dr.theJAKEMAN, by 3-0 in the Final match.

ALSO READ A Recap of Pakistan’s Top Sporting Moments in 2023

Earlier, Arslan played Tekken with the royal elite of Saudi Arabia, as well as coach aspiring Tekken players in the Arabic country.

Arslan coached a group of young gamers for the first time in his career, adding a new skill to his portfolio.

In the previous tournament, Tekken 7’s latest major event, TWT (Tekken World Tour) 2023 concluded in the form of the Tekken World Tour 2023 Global Finals in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.A, with Arslan keeping his title as the reigning champion once again.

The top 3 spots were taken by Pakistan’s Arslan Ash and South Korea’s CBM and ULSAN. The Pakistani gaming hero played 5 characters throughout the tournament including his signature Kunimitsu, Zafina, Nina, Noctis, and Katarina.

The grand finals came down to CMB vs Arslan Ash where Arslan brought out the unexpected Katarina against CBM’s Noctis. The set ended 3-1 in Arslan’s favour, but the rounds were close throughout the entire series of matches.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Gaming Superstar Arslan Ash Plays Tekken With Saudi Prince

Arslan won a grand prize of $50,000 as the victor while CBM and ULSAN took home $13,000 and $6,000, respectively.

Last year, Arslan’s victory in the EVO Championship made him the first in not just Tekken 7, but all of Tekken’s history to take 4 EVO trophies, which is considered the biggest fighting game tournament throughout the world.