Was a Saudi Diplomat Kidnapped in Islamabad?

The Islamabad Police has dismissed the reports circulating on social media regarding the alleged kidnapping of a Saudi diplomat in the federal capital.

In a post on X, the capital police stated that there is no truth to the rumors circulating on social media regarding the kidnapping of the Saudi diplomat.

It added that the documents circulating on social media in this regard are also fake. Furthermore, the capital police also claimed that foreign agencies are involved in disseminating anti-state propaganda.

In its statement, the police requested the public not to pay any attention to unconfirmed reports.

It should be noted that multiple local media outlets reported that a Saudi national was kidnapped from the F-8 sector.

The reports, citing an FIR registered with the Margalla police station on April 18, claimed that Saudi diplomat Badar Al Haribi approached the police regarding the kidnapping of Saudi citizen, Hannan Abdullah.

The diplomat reportedly accused a man named Abdul Wahid Shahid Khan of orchestrating the kidnapping and urged the police to take strict action against him to recover the Saudi citizen.