Was a Saudi Diplomat Kidnapped in Islamabad?

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 22, 2024 | 11:41 am

The Islamabad Police has dismissed the reports circulating on social media regarding the alleged kidnapping of a Saudi diplomat in the federal capital.

In a post on X, the capital police stated that there is no truth to the rumors circulating on social media regarding the kidnapping of the Saudi diplomat.

ALSO READ

It added that the documents circulating on social media in this regard are also fake. Furthermore, the capital police also claimed that foreign agencies are involved in disseminating anti-state propaganda.

In its statement, the police requested the public not to pay any attention to unconfirmed reports.

It should be noted that multiple local media outlets reported that a Saudi national was kidnapped from the F-8 sector.

The reports, citing an FIR registered with the Margalla police station on April 18, claimed that Saudi diplomat Badar Al Haribi approached the police regarding the kidnapping of Saudi citizen, Hannan Abdullah.

ALSO READ

The diplomat reportedly accused a man named Abdul Wahid Shahid Khan of orchestrating the kidnapping and urged the police to take strict action against him to recover the Saudi citizen.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Spotify Reunites with Coke Studio to Continue Elevating Local Artists Globally
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>