Female Police Officers Will Be Stationed at Front Desk in Karachi’s District East

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 20, 2024 | 6:46 pm

As per the directive from SSP District East, Dr. Farrukh Raza, female personnel are now stationed at the front desks of police stations and offices throughout District East.

According to officials, SP Jamshed Division, Alina Rajpar, is leading the thorough supervision of female personnel stationed at the front desks across District East.

ALSO READ

In District East, female staff members have been appointed as liaison duty officers, working alongside head office and duty officers, to offer direct assistance to female complainants.

District East Police has put these measures in place to enhance support and improve access for women at police stations. The District East Police highlighted that these efforts will strengthen women’s trust in law enforcement and contribute to reducing crimes against them.

The police aim to eradicate crime while also creating a safer environment for both complainants and women visiting police stations.

ALSO READ

The officials said that the police are committed to eliminating crime and ensuring a secure environment for complainants and women visiting police stations.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Spotify Reunites with Coke Studio to Continue Elevating Local Artists Globally
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>