Female Police Officers Will Be Stationed at Front Desk in Karachi’s District East

As per the directive from SSP District East, Dr. Farrukh Raza, female personnel are now stationed at the front desks of police stations and offices throughout District East.

According to officials, SP Jamshed Division, Alina Rajpar, is leading the thorough supervision of female personnel stationed at the front desks across District East.

ALSO READ CDA Ends Ban on Property Transfer in Islamabad

In District East, female staff members have been appointed as liaison duty officers, working alongside head office and duty officers, to offer direct assistance to female complainants.

District East Police has put these measures in place to enhance support and improve access for women at police stations. The District East Police highlighted that these efforts will strengthen women’s trust in law enforcement and contribute to reducing crimes against them.

The police aim to eradicate crime while also creating a safer environment for both complainants and women visiting police stations.

ALSO READ Sindh Govt Upgrades Primary Schools to Elementary Schools

The officials said that the police are committed to eliminating crime and ensuring a secure environment for complainants and women visiting police stations.