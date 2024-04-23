Babar Azam Fans Cross All Limits as They Hurl Abuses at Pakistani Celebrity

In a concerning turn of events, the fan club of Pakistani white-ball cricket captain, Babar Azam, unleashed a wave of online harassment directed towards celebrity Nazish Jehangir.

The controversy erupted following Nazish’s candid remarks during a Q&A session on her Instagram page, where she stated her hypothetical rejection of a marriage proposal from Azam. With over one million followers on Instagram, Nazish found herself inundated with abusive messages from Azam’s devoted fan base, prompting her to set her profile to private to shield herself from the onslaught.

This incident underscores the serious implications of online behavior and the impact of unchecked fanaticism in sports culture.

While Babar’s fans’ passion for their cricket hero is understandable, the unwarranted response to the actor’s comments is deeply troubling. It highlights the need for greater awareness and accountability in how fans engage with public figures, both online and offline.

The episode serves as a sobering reminder of the potential harm caused by cyberbullying and the importance of fostering a culture of respect and civility in online interactions. As both Babar and Jehangir navigate the aftermath of this controversy, it is hoped that meaningful dialogue and reflection will lead to positive changes in how fans express their support for their favorite athletes without resorting to harassment or abuse.