PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Peshawar Zalmi Owner Javed Afridi Gifts MG HS Essence Car to Babar Azam

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Apr 23, 2024 | 11:05 am

PSL franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, owner Javed Afridi kept his promise and gifted a car to national team captain, Babar Azam for scoring a century in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9.

According to reports, Afridi had promised Babar that if he scored a century during the recently concluded PSL season, he would be rewarded with a car.

ALSO READ

The car, MG HS Essence, is white in color while a picture of Afridi and Babar is doing rounds on social media as the white-ball captain went to the MG warehouse to collect his reward.

Earlier, Pakistan’s white-ball skipper, Babar Azam, surpassed Aaron Finch’s record for most runs as captain in T20I cricket during his 37-run innings against New Zealand in the third T20 match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Aaron Finch scored 2236 runs in 76 innings for Australia while Babar Azam has now surpassed him with 2,246 runs in just 67 innings, eclipsing the record of the former Aussie skipper by 10 runs.

ALSO READ

Following the result of the third match Babar Azam received a lot of scrutiny and criticism due to his strike rate of 127.59 in the match where he scored 37 runs off 29 deliveries that resulted in Pakistan scoring a total of 178-4 on a pitch that required a total of above 200.

Most runs as captain in T20s:

Player Runs Innings 
Babar Azam  2246 67
Aaron Finch 2236 76
Kane Williamson 2125 71
Rohit Sharma 1648 54
Virat Kohli 1570 46

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>