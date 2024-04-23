Peshawar Zalmi Owner Javed Afridi Gifts MG HS Essence Car to Babar Azam

PSL franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, owner Javed Afridi kept his promise and gifted a car to national team captain, Babar Azam for scoring a century in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9.

According to reports, Afridi had promised Babar that if he scored a century during the recently concluded PSL season, he would be rewarded with a car.

The car, MG HS Essence, is white in color while a picture of Afridi and Babar is doing rounds on social media as the white-ball captain went to the MG warehouse to collect his reward.

Earlier, Javed Afridi, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi fulfilled his promise made to Babar Azam and given him a brand new MG HS Essence after he scored a century during PSL9 #Cricket #PSL9 pic.twitter.com/eAwjIAi0zx — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) April 22, 2024

Earlier, Pakistan’s white-ball skipper, Babar Azam, surpassed Aaron Finch’s record for most runs as captain in T20I cricket during his 37-run innings against New Zealand in the third T20 match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Aaron Finch scored 2236 runs in 76 innings for Australia while Babar Azam has now surpassed him with 2,246 runs in just 67 innings, eclipsing the record of the former Aussie skipper by 10 runs.

Following the result of the third match Babar Azam received a lot of scrutiny and criticism due to his strike rate of 127.59 in the match where he scored 37 runs off 29 deliveries that resulted in Pakistan scoring a total of 178-4 on a pitch that required a total of above 200.

