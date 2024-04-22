Babar Azam Achieves Yet Another Milestone in T20Is

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam surpassed Aaron Finch’s record for most runs as captain in T20I cricket during his 37-run innings against New Zealand in the third T20 match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The batting maestro went on to break another record in his illustrious career even though Pakistan lost against the Kiwis by 7 wickets.

Aaron Finch scored 2236 runs in 76 innings for Australia while Babar Azam has now surpassed him with 2,246 runs in just 67 innings, eclipsing the record of the former Aussie skipper by 10 runs.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson also accumulated 2,125 runs in 71 innings and sits in third place among the most prolific captains with the bat in the shortest format of the game.

Rohit Sharma also makes the list in the Top 5 as he scored 1648 runs in 54 innings while India’s run-machine Virat Kohli has made 1570 runs in his 46 outings as the skipper of India.

Following the result of the third match Babar Azam received a lot of scrutiny and criticism due to his strike rate of 127.59 in the match where he scored 37 runs off 29 deliveries that resulted in Pakistan scoring a total of 178-4 on a pitch that required a total of above 200.

Most runs as captain in T20s: