Zafar Gohar Reminds Pakistan of His Incredible All-Round Abilities

Pakistan’s left-arm spinning all-rounder, Zafar Gohar, almost gave a match-winning performance against Sussex in the English County Championship Division Two as he dominated play both with the bat and the ball in the two innings.

Zafar scored consecutive half-centuries which lifted the lower-order batting while also contributing eight wickets with the ball.

ALSO READ PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja Lashes Out at Pakistan for Losing to New Zealand ‘C’ Team

Batting first, Gloucestershire scored 417 where Zafar was the third highest run-getter with 60 runs. With the ball, his figures read 35-2-139-3 as he picked up crucial middle-order wickets.

His side, Gloucestershire, scored a paltry 205 in the second innings which resulted in Sussex getting a meagre target of 144.

Sussex chased the total down within 38 overs as they lost six wickets, five of which came through Zafar. The left-arm spinner’s figures read 18.4-3-59-5 but they couldn’t stop Sussex from attaining the maximum points.

Zafar picked the wickets of the top three batters but Indian middle-order maestro, Chesteshwar Pujara, proved to be a solid rock for Sussex as the county chased the total courtesy of his 44*.

Pakistan’s red-ball captain, Shan Masood, is also captaining Division Two side, Yorkshire, while fast bowler Mir Hamza is representing Glamorgan.

In the First Division, Champions Trophy winner Hasan Ali is representing Warwickshire who played against Hampshire, where fellow countryman Mohammad Abbas is playing. The match ended in a draw.