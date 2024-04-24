Businessmen Urge Prime Minister to Reduce Electricity, Gas Tariffs

A delegation of businessmen on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to cut electricity and gas tariffs to ensure that Pakistani exporters can compete with other regional players.

The premier, who is in Karachi for a day-long visit, met with the business community where businessmen lamented that the high cost of electricity in Pakistan compared to India and Bangladesh is making things tough for Pakistani exporters.

Speaking after the meeting, a representative of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) said the prime minister told the businessmen that their grievances were justified. The prime minister has asked the business community to come to Islamabad and discuss the matter with relevant ministries.

Earlier, while addressing a special meeting after his arrival in Karachi, which was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and members of the provincial cabinet, the premier said the visits of the delegations of Saudi Arabia and Iran will not only result in increase of foreign investment in the country, but it will also strengthen our economy.

The prime minister said following the visits of Saudi Arabian and Iranian delegations, investors and foreign dignitaries from other countries would also come to Pakistan soon.