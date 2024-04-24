English Women’s Captain Baffled at England Not Touring Pakistan

England’s women’s cricket team captain Heather Knight has raised concerns about why Pakistan is not included in the future tour program of the England women’s team schedule.

Speaking to a media outlet, in Birmingham, she said that Pakistan is a beautiful country and they would be delighted to play there, however, she does not know why Pakistan is not included in the future tours of the Three Lions.

English captain Heather Knight confirmed that the Pakistan women’s team will tour England next month, stating that the Girls in Green have produced positive results recently, and they will not take the series against Pakistan lightly.

The 33-year-old Knight said that she is friends with Pakistani captain Nida Dar and Fatima Sana, and her all-time favourite cricketer is Wasim Akram.

Knight emphasized that the England women’s team should plan a tour to Pakistan in the future as they are a formidable side in the international arena, indicating to strengthen the relationship with Pakistan through cricket.

Pakistan women’s team is currently hosting the West Indies women’s team in a three-match ODI series that will be followed by a five-match T20I series, all the matches are scheduled in Karachi.

The Green Shirts have already suffered a whitewash against the Windies in the three-match ODI series which was part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2025.