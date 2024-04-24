Heartwarming Gesture Orphan Children Invited by PCB to Watch Pakistan Vs. New Zealand 4th T20I for Free

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has extended a heartfelt invitation to 140 orphaned children to attend the fourth T20I against New Zealand as special guests at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The apex cricket board of the country aims to create an atmosphere of camaraderie between the fans and the team by welcoming those who may have been deprived of such experiences. Special hospitality and refreshments will also be provided to the orphaned children during the match.

This initiative underscores the PCB’s commitment to leveraging the power of cricket for social good. By opening its doors to orphaned children, the board seeks to instil a sense of belonging and happiness in those who may have faced adversity in their young lives.

PCB officials contacted the Director General of Social Welfare and provided tickets for the children so that they could enjoy the match as the Green Shirts take on the Kiwis.

A nice initiative from PCB – 140 orphaned children will be special guests of the PCB at the Gaddafi Stadium for the 4th T20I. Special hospitality and refreshments will also be provided to the orphaned children during the match #PAKvNZ #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) April 24, 2024

It is pertinent to note that the first match of the series between Pakistan and New Zealand was rained out, while in the second match of the series.

Pakistan bundled out the Black Caps for only 90 runs and dominated the proceedings with a 7-wicket win with 47 balls to spare.

However, New Zealand defeated Pakistan emphatically by seven wickets in the third T20 match to level the series at 1-1, courtesy of Mark Chapman’s glorious 87-run innings.

Pakistan and New Zealand’s fourth T20I will be held tomorrow at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 7 pm.