Shadab Khan Exposes Pakistan’s Weak Team Combination

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Apr 24, 2024 | 3:12 pm

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan admits that the T20 combination of the Pakistan national team is not up to the mark following defeat in the third T20I match against New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Former Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan didn’t shy away from addressing the shortcomings within the team’s T20 setup. In a recent press conference, he expressed his views on the team’s composition, suggesting that there are areas that need refinement to achieve optimal performance before the T20I World Cup.

Shadab’s willingness to openly acknowledge the team’s deficiencies underscores that the Pakistan cricket team needs massive improvement before the mega-event in June.

As Pakistan gears up for upcoming T20 tournaments, including the highly anticipated ICC T20 World Cup, Shadab Khan’s remarks serve as a timely reminder for the team to reassess its strategies and address any lingering issues before the World Cup that will be held in the USA and the Caribbean conditions.

While acknowledging the talent and potential within the team, Shadab said that young players should develop their skills to adapt to modern-day cricket emphasizing that they should be given a proper chance at the international stage and should not be made a scapegoat in case of defeat.

The leg-spinner appreciated that the PCB was giving youngsters a chance through its rotation policy but admitted that experienced players like Imad Wasim and Amir should also be given a chance as the national team needs their vast experience.

Shadab was the top-scorer for Pakistan in the third T20I against New Zealand where he delivered a quickfire 41 off 20 deliveries which featured four boundaries and two sixes.

