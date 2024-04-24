Major Setback as Pakistan’s Most Successful Batter Set to Miss England and Ireland T20s Due to Injury

Pakistan cricket team’s wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, is expected to miss the upcoming T20I tours to Ireland and England due to injury.

Rizwan experienced discomfort in his right hamstring while batting during the third match of the T20I series against New Zealand.

The exact nature and severity of the injury have not been disclosed yet, but reports suggest it could keep him out of action for the Ireland and England series away from home.

Known for anchoring the innings with the bat and sharp glovework, the absence of Rizwan will leave a void in Pakistan’s top order and the value he provides behind the stumps will be missed.

Rizwan’s contributions have been instrumental in Pakistan’s recent successes in the shortest format of the game which means the Men in Green will lose a pivotal cog of their side before the T20I World Cup preparations.

The team management will now have to make swift adjustments to cope with Rizwan’s absence, especially considering the challenging conditions they will face during the tours of Ireland and England.

Currently, Usman Khan can be a suitable replacement for Rizwan’s role will be crucial for Pakistan’s chances of success in these tours considering he is already set to take over the wicketkeeping duties for Pakistan in the fourth T20I against New Zealand.

Pakistan will play three T20Is in early May against Ireland and four T20Is against England in the last week of May.

Here is the full schedule for both tours:

Ireland Tour

Match Date Venue Time Ireland vs Pakistan 10 May First T20I in Dublin (7 pm PST) Ireland vs Pakistan 12 May Second T20I in Dublin (7 pm PST) Ireland vs Pakistan 14 May Third T20I in Dublin (7 pm PST)

England Tour