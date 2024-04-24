MCB Bank to Convert 39 Branches Into Islamic Banking Entities

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 24, 2024 | 4:33 pm

MCB Bank Limited (PSX: MCB) has approved the Scheme of Compromises, Arrangements and Reconstruction for converting 39 branches into Islamic banking entities, the bank informed the main bourse on Wednesday.

According to stock filing, the scheme has essentially greenlit demerging the existing business, assets, liabilities, and operations of 39 branches of the bank for conversion into Islamic banking branches and the same shall be merged with and into MCB Islamic Bank Limited (“MIB”) on the Effective Date against payment of cash consideration.

ALSO READ

“The Scheme shall inter alia be subject to the No Objection. Certificates of the State Bank of Pakistan (“SBP”), approval of the shareholders of MCB & MIB, sanction by the Honorable Lahore High Court, Lahore (the “Court”) and other consents as may be directed by the Court and conditions attached thereto,” the filing added.

MCB Bank Limited is a banking company incorporated in Pakistan and is engaged in commercial banking and related services.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Spotify Reunites with Coke Studio to Continue Elevating Local Artists Globally
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>