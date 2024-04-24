MMA Star Shahzaib Rind Rues Lack of Government Support for Pakistani Athletes

Pakistan’s karate sensation, Shahzaib Rind, lamented the lack of support from the government despite his remarkable achievements in the sport.

Rind brought glory to Pakistan following his emphatic victory in the Karate Combat League which was held in Dubai where he showcased exceptional skills and technique to win the tournament.

Balochistan Sports Department also welcomed him at the airport, upon his return from the tournament as an acknowledgement of his exceptional performance.

The Director General of Sports in Balochistan congratulated Shahzaib and pledged to support him in his future sporting endeavours which will also be extended to other athletes in the province.

Having triumphed over his Indian counterpart in the Karate Combat, Rind’s journey in karate reflects sheer determination and passion.

However, despite his accomplishments in the Karate Combat, he finds himself struggling due to the absence of substantial backing from governmental authorities.

He recently posted a video on X and voiced his concerns highlighting the challenges he faced as an athlete striving to excel without adequate support while reiterating that he had been training since Ramzan.

Shahzaib highlighted the significance of his triumph in the Karate Combat League while pointing out that this victory will open doors and avenues for youngsters in Pakistan who want to excel in the field of Karate.

The 25-year-old emphasized the need for financial assistance, training facilities, and coaching staff to further hone his skills and compete at the global level.

Referred to as ‘The King” which is his in-ring name, the athlete also received praise from Bollywood actor Salman Khan who also graced the Karate Combat event with his presence and congratulated the Karate Combat champion.

Grievances of the athlete shed light on a broader issue within Pakistan’s sporting landscape, where talented athletes often find themselves overlooked and unsupported by the state.

His father echoed similar sentiments, expressing disappointment in the government’s lack of support for athletes and insignificant competitions in the region that can nurture talent at the grassroots level.

Despite the hurdles, Rind remains determined to continue his journey in karate and make his nation proud.