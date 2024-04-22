Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan Congratulates Pakistani MMA Star for Defeating Indian Fighter

Famous Indian film actor, Salman Khan, was seen attending the Karate Combat 45 event where Pakistani mixed martial artists faced Indian fighters and won by a margin of 2-1.

Pakistani team captain, Shahzaib Rind, knocked out his Indian opponent, Rana Singh, in the first round and won his bout comprehensively. He received appreciation from Salman post-fight as he celebrated his victory.

"Har Jaga 20 20 seconds Mai Knock out Kat daitay Ho yar," Bollywood star Salman Khan said to Shahzaib Rindh after the fight.@RindhShahzaib pic.twitter.com/vBcr5BjZbT — Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) April 20, 2024

The Indian A-lister commented: “Har jagah 20-20 second may knock out kar daitay ho yaar (you knock opponents out in 20 seconds everywhere)”, as he congratulated the fighter.

Earlier, Shahzaib had slapped the Indian captain in a pre-match press conference that was held in the build-up to the Karate Combat 45 event in Dubai.

The two men started trash-talking while igniting the India-Pakistan rivalry, things soon took a turn for the worse as Rana Singh abused Shahzaib Rind and made some extremely obscene remarks toward him.

Shahzaib and Singh indulged in a physical scuffle during the faceoffs and had to be separated by the security officials in the press conference.

Karate Combat, in itself, hosts frequent events in new markets that are headlined by local fighters. Michael DePietro and Robert Bryan were the founders of the company, with its head office based in New York, that started the events and has been hosting the promotions in several countries worldwide.