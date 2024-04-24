PSEB to Pioneer Women’s Software Technology Park in Azad Kashmir

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, is set to establish Pakistan’s first Woman Software Technology Park (WSTP) in Women University Bagh Azad Kashmir.

The park, spanning approximately 5,000 square feet, is earmarked to exclusively cater to women in the technology industry, providing them with a contemporary and secure workspace.

Collaborating with Women University Bagh Azad Kashmir, PSEB has finalized plans for the development of the WSTP, with both parties reaching an agreement. PSEB has allocated 31 million rupees towards the establishment of this park.

This initiative, spearheaded by PSEB, aligns with broader objectives aimed at promoting gender equality, empowering women through technology, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, generating employment opportunities, and stimulating local economic growth. By creating the first-ever women-only technology park in Pakistan, the project aims to offer women equal opportunities to engage in the technology sector.

According to PSEB, in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the establishment of WSTP will address gender disparities, promote innovation-driven economic growth, and facilitate sustainable development. This park will address the urgent need for skilled professionals in the technology sector and will bridge the gender gap within the industry.

The region of Bagh, Azad Jammu, and Kashmir, is characterized by its remote location, which poses challenges such as limited access to resources and opportunities, including advanced technology. Due to its geographical isolation, residents often face difficulties in accessing modern amenities and opportunities available in more urbanized areas.

Recognizing these challenges, the establishment of the Women Software Technology Park at the Women’s University of Bagh is aimed at addressing several critical issues.

Situated in a remote area predominantly inhabited by women, the WSTP will provide a localized solution, obviating the need for women to commute to urban centers for opportunities in the technology sector.

Beyond addressing logistical challenges, the park is poised to stimulate socio-economic development by fostering job creation and enhancing the skills of the local populace.

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has previously established 43 software technology parks in secondary and tertiary cities across Pakistan, underscoring its commitment to fostering technological innovation and economic growth nationwide.