Former Pakistan Captain Announces Retirement from International Cricket

Former Pakistan women’s cricket team captain, Bismah Maroof, has announced her retirement from international cricket.

In a heartfelt message on Twitter, she shared her decision with fans and followers. Bismah expressed gratitude for the support she received throughout her career and reminisced about her time representing Pakistan on the global stage.

While bidding farewell to international cricket, Bismah assured her fans that she would continue to play in league cricket. This decision indicates her ongoing passion for the sport and her desire to contribute to the game in different capacities.

Her experience and skills will undoubtedly be valuable assets to any team she joins in league cricket.

During her tenure as captain, Bismah Maroof made significant contributions to Pakistani cricket, leading the team with determination and dedication. Her retirement marks the end of an era in Pakistan women’s cricket, but her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers.

Bismah was Pakistan women cricket team’s shining light in the batting department. Having scored 3,369 runs in the ODIs and 2,893 runs in T20Is, Bismah retires as Pakistan’s most prolific run-scorer in the format.

ALSO READ Heartwarming Gesture Orphan Children Invited by PCB to Watch Pakistan Vs. New Zealand 4th T20I for Free

Fans around the world are expressing their appreciation for Bismah’s remarkable career and wishing her all the best in her future endeavors on and off the field.