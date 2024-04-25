Former Pakistan Captain Appointed Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Ambassador

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named former Pakistan women’s cricket team captain, Sana Mir, as the ambassador for the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.

This prestigious appointment recognizes Sana Mir’s illustrious career and her dedication to promoting women’s cricket globally.

ALSO READ The World’s Fastest Man Appointed T20 World Cup 2024 Brand Ambassador

The Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from April 25 to May 7, will determine the two finalist spots for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year. Cricket enthusiasts can expect thrilling matches as teams from around the world compete fiercely for a chance to participate in the pinnacle event.

Group A of the qualifier comprises Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda, and the USA, while Group B consists of Ireland, the Netherlands, the UAE, Vanuatu, and Zimbabwe. The diverse lineup promises captivating contests and showcases the growing strength and talent in women’s cricket across different regions.

Sana Mir’s role as ambassador adds further prestige to the tournament, inspiring players and fans alike. Her experience and leadership will undoubtedly serve as a source of motivation for the participating teams as they vie for a spot in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ Former Pakistan Captain Announces Retirement from International Cricket

Fans eagerly anticipate the thrilling action and the opportunity to witness history in the making as the quest for qualification unfolds in Abu Dhabi.