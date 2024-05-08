Pakistan Stays on Top in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup After Triumph Over Canada

Pakistan Hockey team has edged one step closer to the final with a 5-4 triumph against Canada in the fourth match of the group stage which keeps them in the top 2 spots of the group.

The Green Shirts made a comeback from a 2-0 deficit to clinch a victory by 5-4, as they conceded two goals within 17 minutes.

Abu Bakr Mahmood scored a crucial brace for Pakistan courtesy of two penalty corners, to help them level the game at 2-2 while Arshad Liaquat, Rana Waheed, and Ghazanfar Ali helped the Shaheens triumph over the Canadian side.

Sean Davis netted two goals for Canada, meanwhile Harbir Sindhu and Avjot Buttar scored one each. Canada pushed hard for an equalizer following Avjot’s finish in the 50th minute, but Pakistan remained resolute in defense.

If Japan beats Malaysia later today, then both Pakistan and Japan will qualify for the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024.

Pakistan now has 10 points in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and has stepped one foot into the final of the Azlan Shah Cup, a tournament that they have won three times in their history.

Last night, Pakistan drew against Japan with a 1-1 score-line with the former scoring the equalizer in the dying minutes by Rana Waheed Ashraf.

Pakistan will face Olympics-bound New Zealand on May 10 in the final group game of the Azlan Shah Cup.