Toyota Announces New Installment Offer for Corolla and Yaris

As prices drop and sales remain sluggish, car manufacturers are turning to installment offers to attract buyers.

Joining the trend set by Pakistan Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) and JW Forland, Toyota Indus Motor (IMC) has introduced installment plans for its popular models like Corolla and Yaris.

Teaming up with Bank Al Habib, Toyota Pakistan’s financing offer turns your car ownership dreams into reality. Expect the following terms and conditions:

Special Financing: Enjoy an exclusive mark-up rate of 1 Year KIBOR + 2.5%, making your dream car more budget-friendly.

Lower Insurance Rates: Enjoy an exclusive insurance rate of only 1.9%.

Toyota Protection Plan: Protect your investment with Toyota’s trusted protection plan.

Extended Warranty: Benefit from a complimentary 4th-year extended warranty.

Priority Delivery: Get your new Toyota faster for a seamless driving experience.

Previously, major players in the automotive industry, both existing and new, significantly reduced their car prices. This included Peugeot Pakistan, a subsidiary of Kia Lucky Motors, Pakistan Suzuki, Changan Pakistan, and JW Forland. High car prices have led to reduced purchasing power and historically low sales volumes.