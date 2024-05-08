News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Toyota Announces New Installment Offer for Corolla and Yaris

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 8, 2024 | 4:54 pm

As prices drop and sales remain sluggish, car manufacturers are turning to installment offers to attract buyers.

Joining the trend set by Pakistan Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) and JW Forland, Toyota Indus Motor (IMC) has introduced installment plans for its popular models like Corolla and Yaris.

ALSO READ

Teaming up with Bank Al Habib, Toyota Pakistan’s financing offer turns your car ownership dreams into reality. Expect the following terms and conditions:

  • Special Financing: Enjoy an exclusive mark-up rate of 1 Year KIBOR + 2.5%, making your dream car more budget-friendly.
  • Lower Insurance Rates: Enjoy an exclusive insurance rate of only 1.9%.
  • Toyota Protection Plan: Protect your investment with Toyota’s trusted protection plan.
  • Extended Warranty: Benefit from a complimentary 4th-year extended warranty.
  • Priority Delivery: Get your new Toyota faster for a seamless driving experience.
ALSO READ

Previously, major players in the automotive industry, both existing and new, significantly reduced their car prices. This included Peugeot Pakistan, a subsidiary of Kia Lucky Motors, Pakistan Suzuki, Changan Pakistan, and JW Forland. High car prices have led to reduced purchasing power and historically low sales volumes.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Style Steals Alert: Ideas Great Summer Sale Goes Digital With An Online Exclusive Launch!
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>