Clerics Ban Music and Dancing for Tourists and Locals

Local clerics and tribal elders in Landi Kotal have decided to prohibit music and gambling in the area.

Led by Maulana Muhibullah Haqqani, Syed Mehmood Ahmad Buneri, and others, a Jirga of clerics and elders convened in the Nalo Shaheed area to enforce Sharia law, banning activities like music, gambling, and dancing, particularly among tourists.

The presence of an additional SHO at the Jirga indicated police support for the decision, reflecting a trend of local authorities aligning with clerical directives.

This incident echoes past occurrences, such as a 2017 gathering led by Syed Muhammad Ilyas Binori, where clerics burned musical instruments and TVs to eliminate perceived anti-Islamic practices, sparking public outrage and demands for action.

Despite the economic importance of tourism in the region, which suffers from terrorism, clerical actions like these deter potential visitors, further complicating efforts to revitalize the local economy.