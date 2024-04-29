Govt. Officials Face Criminal Charges for Gunny Bag Fraud

The Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (Passco) officials in Muzaffargarh and Bahawalnagar districts are facing criminal cases for illegal gunny bag sales during the ongoing wheat procurement season.

In Muzaffargarh, a case was registered against Passco in-charge Muhammad Mohsin for selling 1,000 gunny bags to traders at an inflated rate, prompting action from local authorities. The incident uncovered by Bardana Audit Committee convener Syed Sibtain Bukhari revealed the illegal sale of thousands of bags to traders in Alipur, leading to investigations and impending actions against those involved.

The audit team found discrepancies in various Passco centers, including Khairpur Sadat and Sultanpur, where officials admitted to unauthorized sales of bags. Similar irregularities were discovered in other centers, raising concerns over widespread fraud.

Meanwhile, farmers faced difficulties in obtaining gunny bags, forcing them to sell their produce at lower rates to private buyers. The Punjab government’s bag distribution app failed to address their needs, leaving many disillusioned with official policies.

In Bahawalnagar, protests erupted over delayed bag provision, leading to arrests of factory owners involved in illegal procurement of official bags. The AC, along with revenue and police officials, seized bags and wheat from a cotton factory, arresting the owners for their involvement in the scheme.

Authorities have pledged strict action against those exploiting farmers, signaling ongoing crackdowns on such practices.