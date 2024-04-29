Hashoo Foundation Appoints Haris Qayyum Khan as Chief Executive Officer

Hashoo Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Hashoo Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Haris Qayyum Khan as the new Chief Executive Officer. In his role, Haris will lead the Foundation’s sustainability initiatives and oversee its diverse portfolio of development and humanitarian programs.

As a CFA Certified professional with a Master’s in Management Economics from the UK, Haris brings over 15 years of experience in strategy advisory, specializing in development economics, regional cooperation, and green transition strategies. His professional journey includes contributions to the banking sector in the UK and development projects across Asia.

Haris’s extensive expertise encompasses strategic planning, leadership, project and program management, and program design and development, along with proficiency in emergency response.

In his previous role, Haris spearheaded The Asia Foundation Pakistan Office, leading its economic growth and regional cooperation initiatives. He focused on strengthening bilateral and multilateral forums through enhanced policy dialogue and regional cooperation. Throughout his career, Haris has worked with a range of national and international organizations, including the European Union, USAID, DFAT, FCDO, ADB, Google, and the United States State Department.

Haris has also played a pivotal role in establishing and strengthening transnational frameworks and multilateral forums. His expertise in future skills, green transition, and sustainable development aligns with Hashoo Foundation’s values and commitment to fostering a better future through environmentally conscious initiatives.

As Chief Executive Officer, Haris will focus on expanding the Foundation’s outreach, fostering partnerships with global organizations, and driving innovative programs that empower communities. Under his leadership, the Hashoo Foundation aims to strengthen its commitment to sustainability, community empowerment, inclusion, and holistic development.

Established in 1988, Hashoo Foundation is one of Pakistan’s leading organisations in the development sector, committed to fostering knowledge-based and impact-oriented economic and social progress. It collaborates with the UN, INGOs, government entities, and other stakeholders on a wide range of programs in education, health, climate action, economic growth, sustainability, inclusion, and community development. With a strong presence both nationally and internationally, the foundation’s partnerships span various sectors and regions.

Hashoo Group is Pakistan’s premium conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio spanning both national and international markets. The Group owns and operates the Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts and PC Legacy & Hotel One brands in Pakistan and has business interests encompassing the information technology, investment, travel & tourism, and real-estate sectors.