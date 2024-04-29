Infinix GT 20 Pro Launched as an Affordable Gaming Phone

At a recent launch event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Infinix launched its latest GT series phone dubbed the GT 20 Pro. This is a follow-up to the GT 10 Pro which came out in August last year and is meant to be a gaming phone. It is set to hit the global market very soon.

Design and Display

Starting from the screen, it is quite a tall 6.78″ LTPS AMOLED with 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Even though Infinix has not mentioned the touch sampling rate, the screen most likely comes with a low input latency for gaming needs.

The screen can hit 1300 nits of peak brightness, supports 1B colors through its 10-bit panel, and has a fingerprint sensor underneath the screen. A gaming phone isn’t complete without RGB lights, hence why Infinix has added a Mecha Loop LED interface on the back panel. These are customizable RGB lights with support for 8 different colors and 4 lighting effects. These lighting effects are not just for gaming, but can also be used for notifications and calls.

Internals and Software

Although the Dimensity 8200 Ultimate is not the most powerful chipset for gaming, it should be able to sustain long gaming sessions thanks to the phone’s VC liquid cooling system that boasts a 73% improvement in size over its predecessors. The primary heat source area that typically needs cooling also has 66% more thermal conductivity.

ALSO READ Infinix Note 40 is Getting a 5G Version With Better Chip

The chipset is paired with 8 to 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM with 256 GB of UFS 3.1. The software side is covered by Infinix’s custom XOS 14 interface.

There is a second chip under the hood, which is meant to improve screen smoothness and quality for gaming. It is called the Pixelworks X5 Turbo and it brings Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) game frame rate interpolation to boost FPS during gaming for a smoother performance. This is the first time Infinix has incorporated a dual chip design.

Cameras

Cameras are usually not the focus of a gaming smartphone, which is why there is a 108MP primary sensor on the back, accompanied by only a duo of 2MP shooters for depth sensing and macro photography. There is no ultrawide shooter here. Video recording goes up to 4K 60 FPS and 1080p 240 FPS.

The selfie camera inside the punch-hole cutout is a 32MP shooter capable of recording 2K videos at 30 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

Battery capacity is rated at 4,500 mAh with support for 45W charging through a USB C port.

Infinix is yet to reveal regional pricing and availability details, but the phone will come in Mecha Orange, Mecha Silver, and Mecha Blue colors. However, knowing Infinix’s usual pricing schemes, this phone should easily be accessible to the masses.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate CPU: Octa-core (1×3.1 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (1×3.1 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G610 MC6

Mali-G610 MC6 OS : Android 14, XOS 14

: Android 14, XOS 14 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.78″ LTPS AMOLED with 1080 x 2436 pixels resolution, 144Hz, 1B colors

: Memory : RAM : 8 GB, 12 GB Internal : 256 GB Card slot : yes

: Camera : Rear (Triple) : 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.67″, 0.64µm, AF, OIS

2 MP, (macro)

2 MP, (depth) Front : 32 MP, f/2.2, 22mm (wide)

: Colors: Under-display

Under-display Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 5,000 mAh, 45W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh, 45W fast charging Price: N/A

Via: GSMArena