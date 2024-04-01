Infinix NOTE 40 Series Leads with 20W Wireless MagCharge Revolution, Now Available to Pre-Order Starting at Rs. 54,999

Infinix NOTE 40 series, featuring the first of its kind 20W Wireless MagCharge technology; is now available to pre-order online at a starting price of Rs 54,999 along with exclusive pre-order gifts. The 20 Wireless MagCharge technology enables an efficient and seamless charging experience thereby eliminating the need the need for cumbersome cables and adapters.

Infinix NOTE 40 Pro is accompanied by 70W All-Round FastCharge 2.0 whereas NOTE 40 features a 45W All-Round FastCharge 2.0 venturing for lightning-fast charging speeds. Pre-orders for Infinix NOTE 40 series are now taking place on Xpark at a starting price of Rs 54,999, that too with exclusive pre-order gifts.

Infinix NOTE 40 series is carefully crafted to resolve all sorts of smartphone charging pain points be slow charging, low battery anxiety and the never ending need to find a power socket. The 20W Wireless MagCharge eliminates the need for physical connectors, making the charging process incredibly convenient where Users can simply snap it either with Infinix NOTE 40 Pro or NOTE 40 and get along with their day.

On the other hand, both 70W and 45W 70W All-Round FastCharge 2.0 enables unparalleled convenience, allowing users to quickly recharge their devices in no time or while on the go. In addition to this, the advanced All-Round FastCharge 2.0 of Infinix NOTE 40 series enables multiple other charging modes such as 20W wireless charging, bypass charging, AI Smart Charging etc.

Simon Feng, CEO of Infinix Pakistan, remarked, ‘’Low battery anxiety is commonly faced by every other smartphone user today. It’s been haunting specially for the younger generation as it hurdles their productivity. Wireless MagCharge and All-Round Fast Charge 2.0 embedded in new NOTE 40 series, users can break free from the constraints of traditional charging methods and embrace a new era of convenience and efficiency.”

For users seeking to keep all their data within their smartphones, extended RAM feature comes in play offering improved system stability, reducing the risk of app crashes and system freezes. Infinix NOTE 40 pro features a 24GB extended RAM out of which 12 GB is available for expansion whereas Infinix NOTE 40 features a 16GB extended Ram out of which 8GB is available for expansion.

Atr first glance, the device instantly grabs attention with its bezel-less display design enclosed within while Corning® Gorilla® Glass, not only offering a visually stunning experience but also providing enhanced usability with its responsive 120Hz AMOLED screen and convenient in-display fingerprint technology.

Featuring a robust 108MP OIS Super-Zoom camera, driven by the Helio G99 Ultimate chipset, and boasting up to 24GB of expanded RAM, this device guarantees unmatched performance, effortlessly handling the most challenging tasks. Moreover, Both models of the NOTE 40 Series boast an Active Halo Design with first-in-segment AI lighting, further enhancing the overall user experience.

The Infinix NOTE 40 series is available for pre-order from 1st April 2024 at a competitive price starting from PKR 54,999. Early birds will also get an exclusive pre-order gift so it’s better to not miss out on this opportunity to get hands on Infinix NOTE 40 series.