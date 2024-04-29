MediaTek’s Next Flagship Chip Confirmed to Launch on May 17

Rumors are circulating about a forthcoming Vivo X100s, anticipated to debut in May, equipped with a Dimensity 9300+ leading the charge. Although no precise date has been disclosed, a promising contender has emerged – MediaTek’s official announcement confirms the 9300+ chip revelation on May 7 (next Tuesday).

While Vivo isn’t explicitly mentioned, the chipset’s introduction may precede the phone’s release. However, what the company does emphasize is the AI capabilities set to shine on the new chipset – with the conference theme aptly named “AI for Everything”.

Leaks have already mentioned most of what the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ is going to bring compared to the original Dimensity 9300. The flagship chip’s prime CPU core will be a Cortex X4 clocked at 3.4GHz, which is an upgrade over Dimensity 9300’s 3.25GHz. The performance cores (four X4 cores) and efficiency cores (A720 cores) will maintain the same clock speed at 2.85GHz and 2.0GHz, respectively.

AI is set to play a significant role in both the new chipset and the upcoming vivo X100s. Vivo has provided demo images illustrating how the phone can utilize generative AI to capture a photo and alter the weather.

While details about the “APU” (AI Processing Unit) in the 9300 remain scarce, it’s likely to receive enhancements alongside the CPU.

The Dimensity 9200+ made its debut at last year’s MediaTek Dimensity Developer Conference on May 10. The 9300+, slated to be the highlight of the 2024 conference, promises not only CPU improvements but also a GPU overclock. It has garnered interest from Vivo (for the X90 series), as well as Oppo and Xiaomi.

At the same time, MediaTek is also busy finalizing its next-generation top-tier chip, the Dimensity 9400, which is set to release by the end of 2024.