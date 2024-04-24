This Will be the First Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Phone

In October, Qualcomm is set to unveil its latest top-tier mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which will grace Android flagship phones soon afterward.

If you’re curious about which phones will debut this powerful chip, recent leaks from a reputable source suggest that Xiaomi has secured an exclusive agreement with Qualcomm to be the first to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. Consequently, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro are expected to be the initial devices to showcase this new SoC.

Xiaomi still has the exclusive first launch rights for Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Followed by both OnePlus & iQOO Lineup includes Xiaomi 15 / 15 Pro, OnePlus 13, iQOO 13 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 23, 2024

Later on, we can expect the OnePlus 13 and the iQOO 13 to join the lineup. Although the precise release sequence might have shifted since last year, these models are considered ‘the usual suspects’ based on past trends. For instance, the OnePlus 12, iQOO 12, Xiaomi 14, and Xiaomi 14 Pro were among the initial devices to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 upon their launch in China.

ALSO READ Redmi Buds 5 Get Cheaper Model With Nearly the Same Specs

As is customary, global launches for the Xiaomi 15, OnePlus 13, and iQOO 13 might come a few weeks after their debut in China. It’s worth noting that the Xiaomi 14 Pro did not receive a global release, so a similar scenario could occur with its successor. On the bright side, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the top dog in the lineup, did get an international release, so there is hope for the impending Xiaomi 15 Ultra as well.

ALSO READ MediaTek’s Latest Dimensity Chip to Bring Faster CPU to Budget Phones

Regardless of the model, all three phones in the series, the Xiaomi 15, 15 Pro, and the 15 Ultra are going to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset to bring flagship-grade performance.