Pak Rupee Stable At 278 Against US Dollar on IMF News

The Pakistani rupee was stable against the US Dollar after opening trade at 278 in the interbank market.

It was stable against the greenback but remained in red against most of the other major currencies today.

The interbank rate stayed at 278 most of the day before closing at the same level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were strictly in the 278 level today.

The PKR depreciated by 0.003 percent to close at 278.39 after losing one paisa against the dollar today.

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 2.68 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 51.32 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 95.32 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen today, the PKR lost one paisa today.

The PKR was red against most of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It was stable yet in red against the UAE Dirham (AED) and the Saudi Riyal (SAR), lost 28 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD), and 30 paisas against the British Pound (GBP).

Meanwhile, it gained 23 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and 49 paisas against the Euro (EUR) in today’s interbank currency market.