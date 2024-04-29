PTCL is Ending Charji Services in Over 25 Cities

PTCL is killing off its Charji services in many areas of Pakistan including major cities and smaller regions alike except for Kashmir. The service will end on June 30, 2024.

Charji is PTCL’s 4G internet device that provides Wi-Fi through a completely wireless device that can be taken anywhere with 4G signals available.

ALSO READ PTCL Posts 13% Profit Growth in First Quarter of 2024

Unfortunately, the service is now closing down for many users in the areas mentioned below.

Partial Closure Areas

Attock

Bannu

Bhakkar

D.I. Khan

Gujrat

Hangu

Haripur

Islamabad

Jhang

Jhelum

Karachi East, South, and West

Khushab

Kohat

Lahore

Lasbela

Loralai

Malir

Mastung

Mianwali

Multwan

Peshawar

Quetta

Rawalpindi

Sargodha

Sheikhupura

Sialkot

Toba Tek Singh

Full Closure Areas

Chakwal

Faisalabad

Gujranwala

Karachi Central

Muzaffargarh

Nowshehra

Pishin

As compensation for this closure, PTCL is offering a 50% discount on Ufone’s 4G Blaze device, bringing the price down from Rs. 5,500 to Rs. 2,750.

However, to avail this offer, you will have to visit a PTCL or Ufone service center along with your old Charji device and CNIC. You can find a list of all Ufone/PTCL service centers here. But doing a simple Google Maps search would likely be quicker for most.

The Ufonze 4G Blaze device can connect with up to 10 devices at a time and has a 4-hour battery. It comes with a 1-year warranty and requires no complicated installation since it is plug-and-play.

Ufone 4G Blaze Monthly Packages