PTCL is Ending Charji Services in Over 25 Cities

PTCL is killing off its Charji services in many areas of Pakistan including major cities and smaller regions alike except for Kashmir. The service will end on June 30, 2024.
Charji is PTCL’s 4G internet device that provides Wi-Fi through a completely wireless device that can be taken anywhere with 4G signals available.
Unfortunately, the service is now closing down for many users in the areas mentioned below.
Partial Closure Areas
- Attock
- Bannu
- Bhakkar
- D.I. Khan
- Gujrat
- Hangu
- Haripur
- Islamabad
- Jhang
- Jhelum
- Karachi East, South, and West
- Khushab
- Kohat
- Lahore
- Lasbela
- Loralai
- Malir
- Mastung
- Mianwali
- Multwan
- Peshawar
- Quetta
- Rawalpindi
- Sargodha
- Sheikhupura
- Sialkot
- Toba Tek Singh
Full Closure Areas
- Chakwal
- Faisalabad
- Gujranwala
- Karachi Central
- Muzaffargarh
- Nowshehra
- Pishin
As compensation for this closure, PTCL is offering a 50% discount on Ufone’s 4G Blaze device, bringing the price down from Rs. 5,500 to Rs. 2,750.
However, to avail this offer, you will have to visit a PTCL or Ufone service center along with your old Charji device and CNIC. You can find a list of all Ufone/PTCL service centers here. But doing a simple Google Maps search would likely be quicker for most.
The Ufonze 4G Blaze device can connect with up to 10 devices at a time and has a 4-hour battery. It comes with a 1-year warranty and requires no complicated installation since it is plug-and-play.
Ufone 4G Blaze Monthly Packages
- 120 GB (60 GB Valid from 1 AM to 1 PM) Rs. 2,499
- 200 GB (100 GB Valid from 1 AM to 1 PM) Rs. 2,749
- 300 GB (150 GB Valid from 1 AM to 1 PM) Rs. 2,999