3G/4G Users in Pakistan Increase By 610,000 in March 2024

The number of cellular subscribers increased from 191.46 million by end February to 192.07 million by end March 2024, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data revealed.

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased from 130.92 million by end February to 131.94 million by end March.

The cellular teledensity increased from 79.51 percent by end February to 79.63 percent by end March. Total teledensity increased from 80.6 percent by end February to 80.7 percent by end March.

Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 54.37 percent by end February to 54.7 percent by end March.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 3.383 million by end February to 3.312 million by end March. Jazz 4G users increased from 45.463 million by end February to 45.881 million by end March.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.122 million by end February to 2.095 million by end March while the number of 4G users increased from 35.249 million by end February to 35.665 million by end March.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 2.138 million by end February to 1.983 million by end March while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 23.841 million by end February to 24.146 million by end March.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.339 million by end March compared to 2.347 million by end February. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 14.800 million by end February to 14.930 million by end March.