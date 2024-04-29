Rabia Ahmad Steps into CEO Role at Nutshell Group

Nutshell Group, a leading player in Pakistan’s communication and strategic engagements domain, proudly announces the promotion of Rabia Shoaib Ahmad to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nutshell Group.

Rabia Ahmad takes on her new role, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards diversity, inclusion, and amplified female leadership.

Under Rabia’s leadership, Nutshell Group is poised to make significant contributions to the corporate landscape.

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & Chairman, Nutshell Group, commented: “Rabia’s strategic acumen, coupled with a passion for excellence and a focus on empowering teams, will guide the company through its next phase of growth and expansion.”

Commenting on Rabia’s dedication to the company’s vision, Usman Yousaf, Director, Nutshell Communications, said: “I wish Rabia success in her new role and look forward to collaborating closely with her to execute our strategic vision and deliver outstanding results for our stakeholders. Together, we will build on our past achievements and create an even brighter future for Nutshell Group.”

Previously serving as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Nutshell Group, Rabia has been promoted for the second time in her three-year stint at the organization.

Rabia brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of excellence and dynamism. Speaking about her new role, Rabia Ahmad shared: “I am highly honored and very excited to take on the role of CEO at the company I have enjoyed building alongside a stellar team of professionals. While I am extremely grateful to our partners and Board for their faith in my capabilities, I am also eager to follow through with our legacy of Opportunity, Access, and Excellence. I have complete trust in our teams, and look forward to continually innovating, adapting, and driving the company toward excellence.”

Nutshell Group has always been at the forefront of promoting women’s empowerment within its ranks. With this appointment, the company not only reaffirms its dedication to diversity but also sets a powerful example for the industry at large.