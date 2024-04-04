Islamabad Experiences Worst Street Crime Surge During Ex-IG’s Tenure

Crime rate in Islamabad has alarmingly risen during the tenure of Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan as Inspector General (IG). During the ex-IG’s tenure, the capital city has experienced a significant surge in various criminal activities, according to recent police data.

From May 21, 2022, to March 29, 2024, the federal capital recorded a staggering total of 12,786 incidents, painting a grim picture of the security situation.

Among the most concerning trends are the rampant thefts and robberies plaguing the city. Vehicle thefts alone have surpassed Rs3 billion, while motorcycle thefts amounted to nearly Rs1 billion during this period. These thefts not only result in financial losses but also contribute to a sense of insecurity among residents.

Moreover, the data revealed a disturbing number of homicides, with 235 reported cases during the stated timeframe. This surge in violent crime is deeply troubling and underscores the need for urgent action to address the root causes of such incidents.

Another alarming statistic is the prevalence of mobile phone snatching, with over 5,000 reported cases recorded in the same period. Such crimes not only result in financial losses but also pose a threat to personal safety and privacy.

Additionally, the data highlights a disturbing trend of kidnapping cases, with 812 reported incidents. Of particular concern are the cases involving sexual assault on women, which numbered over a hundred. These incidents reflect a grave violation of human rights and demand a swift and robust response from law enforcement authorities.

Despite efforts to combat crime, the recovery rate of stolen vehicles remains relatively low, with only 375 out of the 2,073 stolen vehicles successfully recovered. In response to these alarming statistics, authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to cracking down on criminal activities and enhancing security measures across Islamabad.