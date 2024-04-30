Naseem Shah Along With Other Pakistani Cricketers Register for Lanka Premier League Auction

Naseem Shah, the young Pakistani pace sensation, has registered for the auction in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) where he could play in one of the five franchises of the league.

This move comes amid growing interest from international cricketers eager to participate in the Sri Lankan T20 league, which will kickstart its fifth edition on July 1. Players from 24 cricketing nations have enlisted for the upcoming player auction.

The LPL, known for its thrilling cricket and vibrant atmosphere, has attracted over 500 international players vying for spots in the auction of the upcoming season.

Naseem Shah’s decision to join the league underscores its rising status as a premier T20 competition outside the established tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 19-year-old fast bowler has already made waves in the cricketing world with his raw pace and potential. His participation in the LPL will not only bolster the competition but also add to its global appeal and competitive cricket.

Along with Naseem, the likes of Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz have also confirmed their participation in the highly anticipated draft.

Other international players include the likes of Rassie van der Dussen, Rilee Rossouw, Usman Khawaja, Tim Southee, Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman, and Lungi Ngidi among plenty of others.

The fifth edition of the LPL will be played in three venues such as Colombo, Dambulla, and Kandy. Around 20 matches will be played in the group stages before the playoffs with each team playing twice against each other.

Four of the five teams qualify for the playoffs, as they have done for the last three seasons following this the playoffs will be held in three phases with a qualifier, including two eliminators and the final. The tournament will be held for three weeks, kickstarting on July 01, with the final scheduled for July 21.