PM Shehbaz Applauds Release of Final IMF Tranche

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 30, 2024 | 1:55 pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has applauded the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for releasing the final tranche of $1.1 billion under its Stand-By Arrangement for the money-hungry nation.

Shehbaz stated that these funds would help bring more economic stability to Pakistan. He recalled the role of the IMF agreement during his previous 16-month tenure and mentioned that the program had helped Pakistan avoid default, according to a press release issued by the PM’s Office on Tuesday.

He said the bitter yet necessary decisions taken for economic security are now yielding stability. “Taking a loan is not success. Success will be the day you get rid of debt,” Shehbaz added.

He expressed hope for near-future debt relief, economic prosperity, and continued efforts in the right direction. Shehbaz thanked Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and appreciated the support of the IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva for help in their respective capacities.

