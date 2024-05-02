Concave AGRI and Meskay & Femtee Trading Company Partner to Introduce Kubota Agri Tech in Pakistan

Concave AGRI is thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration with Meskay & Femtee Trading Company (MFTC), the authorized distributor of Kubota agricultural machinery in Pakistan. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Concave AGRI’s mission to revolutionize agricultural practices in Pakistan.

With a steadfast commitment to empowering Pakistani farmers with agricultural technology, Concave AGRI recognizes the pivotal role that MFTC and Kubota play in this endeavor.

Kubota, renowned for its rich legacy in agricultural mechanization, has unparalleled expertise in rice farming equipment, including combine harvesters and transplanters. This expertise aligns perfectly with the unique requirements of Pakistan’s agricultural landscape.

Through this partnership, Concave AGRI aims to harness the extensive experience and knowledge of MFTC to introduce the latest Kubota rice machinery to Pakistani farmers. By leveraging Kubota’s advanced technologies tailored specifically for the Pakistani market, Concave AGRI anticipates transformative improvements in rice yields and overall production efficiency.

“We are excited to join forces with Meskay & Femtee Trading Company and Kubota to bring innovative agricultural solutions to Pakistani farmers, said Mr. Ali Iqbal, President at Concave AGRI. “This collaboration represents more than just a business venture; it’s a shared commitment to driving sustainable growth and prosperity within Pakistan’s rice farming sector.”

“We embark on a transformative journey with Concave AGRI, a journey defined by a resolute dedication to empowering our farmers,” stated Mr. Shahid Tawawalla, CEO MFTC. He added: “Together, we pledge to revolutionize Pakistan’s rice farming landscape, fostering sustainable growth and prosperity that resonates throughout our nation. This collaboration is not just about innovation; it’s about igniting a brighter future for every farmer, every field, and every family across Pakistan.”

By equipping farmers with state-of-the-art Kubota machinery, Concave AGRI, and its partners envision not only enhancing individual farm productivity but also contributing to the broader goal of building a resilient and prosperous agricultural ecosystem in Pakistan.