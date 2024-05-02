Ghandhara Tyre to Install 2 MW Rooftop Solar Plant

Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Limited (GTYR) Thursday announced that it will install a 2MW rooftop solar plant.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said that its Board of Directors has accorded approval to the Management of the Company to sign a Term Sheet with K Solar (Pvt.) Limited in respect of up to 2 MW on a build, own, and transfer basis on the rooftop of the manufacturing facility of the company.

The project is expected to come live by the first quarter of 2025. The company said the initiative will play a role in cost savings and underscores its proactive efforts to diversify its energy portfolio, enhance operational efficiencies, and mitigate long-term energy risks.

Furthermore, it reinforces our commitment towards sustainability in line with global best practices, the notice added.