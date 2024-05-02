Recruitment of Teachers Delayed as Govt. Tries New Way to Address Shortage

The Punjab School Education Department is adopting a unique approach to tackle the shortage of teachers in government schools across the province. Instead of opting for new recruitments, the department is gearing up to transfer surplus staff from institutions with excess employees to those facing a deficit.

This policy shift aims to streamline the distribution of teaching resources and ensure a balanced staff-student ratio in schools throughout Punjab. To facilitate this process, the department has diligently compiled data from all districts to identify schools in need of additional teachers.

While this strategy may offer a short-term solution, it has sparked mixed reactions from educators. Some teachers argue that recruitment remains the most effective means of addressing the staffing crisis, as mere transfers may not provide a sustainable remedy. They emphasize the importance of permanent staffing solutions to maintain the quality of education.

However, financial constraints seem to be a significant factor influencing the government’s decision-making. Despite the pressing need for more teachers, budget limitations have hindered recruitment efforts, leaving thousands of qualified graduates awaiting employment opportunities.

Officials within the Punjab School Education Department assert that the rationalization of teaching staff is paramount in the current scenario, considering the substantial shortage of approximately 100,000 teachers. Under the proposed scheme, schools will be allocated teachers based on a formulated criterion, ensuring an adequate faculty-student ratio.

According to the department’s spokesperson, Noorul Huda, the initial phase of addressing the teacher shortage will focus on implementing the staff rationalization policy. While recruitment plans are in the pipeline, they may not materialize until several months later.

The prolonged delay in teacher recruitment has left many aspiring educators disillusioned and disheartened. Waseem Malik, a graduate with a master’s degree, expressed frustration over the prolonged wait for job opportunities, urging the government to prioritize teacher recruitment to alleviate unemployment among qualified individuals.

Meanwhile, Rana Liaqat Ali, Secretary General of the Punjab Teachers Union, emphasized the urgent need for recruitment to address the severe shortage of teachers. He underscored the detrimental impact of understaffing on educational standards, urging prompt action to mitigate the challenges faced by both teachers and students.