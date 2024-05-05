Here’s the Official Schedule for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the schedule for the upcoming ninth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bangladesh this October. The tournament is slated to commence on 3 October with England taking on South Africa.

Group A features Australia, along with tough competition from India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and a team yet to secure qualification.

In Group B, South Africa and England will face off against West Indies, Bangladesh (the host nation), and another yet-to-qualify team.

The highly-anticipated clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India will be held on 6 October in Sylhet.

Each participating team will engage in four group stage matches. Following the group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for October 17th and 18th, with the championship match set to electrify Dhaka on October 20th.

The tournament spans 19 days, hosting a total of 23 matches across Dhaka and Sylhet. Contingency plans include reserve days for the crucial semi-final and final fixtures, ensuring a seamless competition experience.

Here is the complete schedule: