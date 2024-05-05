PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Here’s the Official Schedule for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

By Saad Nasir | Published May 5, 2024 | 3:28 pm

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the schedule for the upcoming ninth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bangladesh this October. The tournament is slated to commence on 3 October with England taking on South Africa.

Group A features Australia, along with tough competition from India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and a team yet to secure qualification.

In Group B, South Africa and England will face off against West Indies, Bangladesh (the host nation), and another yet-to-qualify team.

The highly-anticipated clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India will be held on 6 October in Sylhet.

Each participating team will engage in four group stage matches. Following the group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for October 17th and 18th, with the championship match set to electrify Dhaka on October 20th.

The tournament spans 19 days, hosting a total of 23 matches across Dhaka and Sylhet. Contingency plans include reserve days for the crucial semi-final and final fixtures, ensuring a seamless competition experience.

Here is the complete schedule:

Group Fixture Date Venue
B England vs South Africa 3 Oct Dhaka
B Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2 3 Oct Dhaka
A Australia vs Qualifier 1 4 Oct Sylhet
A India vs New Zealand 4 Oct Sylhet
B South Africa vs West Indies 5 Oct Dhaka
B Bangladesh vs England 5 Oct Dhaka
A New Zealand vs Qualifier 1 6 Oct Sylhet
A Pakistan vs India 6 Oct Sylhet
B West Indies vs Qualifier 2 7 Oct Dhaka
A Pakistan vs Australia 8 Oct Sylhet
B Bangladesh vs West Indies 9 Oct Dhaka
A India vs Qualifier 1 9 Oct Sylhet
B South Africa vs Qualifier 2 10 Oct Dhaka
A Australia vs New Zealand 11 Oct Sylhet
A Pakistan vs Qualifier 1 11 Oct Sylhet
B England vs West Indies 12 Oct Dhaka
B Bangladesh vs South Africa 12 Oct Dhaka
A Pakistan vs New Zealand 13 Oct Sylhet
A India vs Australia 13 Oct Sylhet
B England vs Qualifier 2 14 Oct Dhaka
1st Semi-Final 17 Oct Sylhet
2nd Semi-Final 18 Oct Dhaka
Final 20 Oct Dhaka

>