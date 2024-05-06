Babar Azam Gives Weird Explanation on Zaman Khan’s Exclusion From Pakistan T20 Squad

Skipper Babar Azam shared his reasons for not picking death-bowling specialist Zaman Khan in Pakistan’s 18-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England.

The Pakistani captain also defended the inclusion of Hasan Ali during a pre-departure press briefing ahead of the team’s trip to Ireland. Babar reiterated that Hasan’s selection was intended as a backup option and not as a direct inclusion in the 15-player World Cup squad.

ALSO READ Bad News as Mohammad Amir Faces Visas Issues to Travel to Ireland

Babar Azam stated,

“Zaman Khan is new ball bowler and we’ve enough options for that thing: while Hasan Ali has rich experience of world cricket.”

Babar’s comments raised some eyebrows in the cricketing fraternity as Zaman’s death bowling prowess is what made him famous in the first place. But, according to the team management he was their choice for the new ball.

▶️Babar Azam about inclusion of Hasan Ali and not prioritizing Wasim Jr./Zaman Khan: "Zaman Khan is new ball bowler and we've enough options for that thing: while Hasan Ali has rich experience of world cricket."#BabarAzam #PakistanCricket #HasanAli #CricketTwitter ||ARD pic.twitter.com/YGzj4ZvLoy — All Rounder's Den (ARD) (@AllRoundersDen) May 6, 2024

However, amid the endorsement from the team management, concerns have been raised regarding Hasan’s selection and Zaman Khan’s exclusion. The young 22-year-old right-arm pacer is widely regarded as a death bowler rather than a new ball bowler, which is why Babar’s comments about Zaman have raised a few eyebrows.

Meanwhile, Hasan Ali has been an out-of-form bowler, whose inclusion in the side has only created more confusion and frustration among fans. “It’s crucial to recognize that Hasan’s selection was a collective decision made by the selection panel, and it’s not solely based on the preference of one individual,” Babar added, shedding light on the comprehensive evaluation undertaken by the selectors.

Pakistani batter Ahmed Shahzad voiced scepticism, suggesting that personal relationships might have played a role in Hasan’s inclusion rather than purely performance-based considerations.

In a candid interview with a local channel, Shahzad hinted at the influence of personal connections, citing Azhar Mahmood’s close rapport with Hasan Ali as a potential factor.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi also expressed surprise over Hasan Ali’s selection, citing a perceived lack of recent standout performances.

“While I understand the need for an experienced backup bowler, Hasan’s selection has raised eyebrows considering his recent performance levels,” Afridi remarked, hinting at potential alternatives for consideration.