Private Sector Will Take Country Forward, Bureaucrats Should Take A Back Seat: Aurangzeb

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday said the private sector has a big responsibility to take the country forward.

Speaking at the Pak-Saudi Investment Conference, the finance minister emphasized the need for private business owners to take the lead, suggesting they occupy front-row seats while ministers and bureaucrats assume a supportive role in the background.

He expressed optimism for further recovery and projected that the current account deficit for the current fiscal year would be less than $1 billion.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb recalled several economic developments witnessed in the past 10 months. He said the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) was growing remarkably while the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) remained stable in the period so far.

Aurangzeb announced that discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new loan program will commence in the coming days. He said the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and outsourcing of the Islamabad Airport will be completed by June-July 2024.

He emphasized a long-term solution to economic challenges, asserting the government’s clear strategy in addressing them. He attributed the ongoing stability to the federal government’s economic policies.