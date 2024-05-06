Saudi Investors Taking Keen Interest in Pakistan: Commerce Minister

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal on Monday said Saudi investors are taking a keen interest in Pakistan’s economy.

Addressing a press conference earlier today alongside ministers Attaullah Tarar and Musadik Malik, Jam Kamal said many Saudi businessmen had reached Pakistan in a private capacity.

Kamal said the federal government is committed to facilitating foreign investors. Commenting in particular about Saudi investments, he added that the Kingdom will invest in different phases in Pakistan.

ALSO READ Saudi Crown Prince to Visit Pakistan to Spearhead $5 Billion Investments This Month

Meanwhile, Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik said a significant Saudi delegation is currently visiting Pakistan, building on earlier visits, including one led by the Saudi Foreign Minister. Projects on refineries, power, and infrastructure have headlined the current investment talks so far.

Malik said Saudi investment would create job opportunities for Pakistani youth, who will work with Saudi companies to start small businesses of their own. On long-term commitments, he added that Pakistan will play a big role in Saudi Vision 2030.

Malik emphasized economic reforms as the basis of foreign policy and national stability. He voiced his support for mutual trust and partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and hinted at increased business-to-business deals between the two countries and the eradication of bureaucratic hurdles to foster economic growth.