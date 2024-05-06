Steps Being Taken to Promote Entrepreneurship, Facilitate Youth: IT Minister

By ProPK Staff | Published May 6, 2024 | 5:04 pm

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Monday said that the Ministry of IT & Telecom is playing important role for the promotion of youth entrepreneurship and innovation in the country.

Our youth has great potential and the IT ministry is taking a number of initiatives to facilitate and support youth, she said while addressing the launching ceremony of the Report on “The State of Youth Entrepreneurship in Pakistan”.

She said that the ministry is committed for the development of youth, adding that the IT sector has several opportunities for youth.

The minister said that it is vital to equip our youth with digital skills. Under the vision of the prime minister, skills training is being promoted in IT sector of the country. “We recognize the potential of our young people and are committed to providing them with the necessary support and resources to succeed,” she added.

She said that the government is also extending full support to the private sector as it has a pivotal role in the development of the country.

