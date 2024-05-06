Utility Stores Corporation Receives Costly Bids for Sugar Purchase Tender

The prices of sugar available at Utility Stores is likely to increase in the coming weeks as the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has received costly bids for provision of sugar.

According to sources, the USC had floated a tender for the purchase of 45,000 metric ton sugar, the minimum bid received by the corporation has offered sugar at the rate of Rs. 141.20 per kg. The bid is for provision of 10,000 metric ton sugar.

If other expenses are added, the price will surge to Rs. 156 per kg. This would be Rs. 1 per kg higher than the current price of sugar at the utility stores.

Currently, utility stores are offering sugar at Rs. 155 per kg for the general public while for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries, sugar is provided at Rs. 109 per kg.