Pakistan’s cricket captain, Babar Azam, stands on the cusp of making history both as a leader and as a batter in T20 international cricket.

The batting maestro needs, one more victory to surpass Uganda’s Brian Masaba as the most successful T20 captain in history.

Masaba, with an impressive record of 44 victories in 56 games, has held this guided Ugand to their first-ever T20 World Cup, but Babar Azam’s last two victories against New Zealand have brought him neck and neck with this record. Babar Azam has achieved this milestone in 76 matches, demonstrating remarkable consistency and leadership on the field.

Moreover, Babar Azam’s dominance extends beyond captaincy as the skipper is on the verge of surpassing two cricketing giants, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, in T20I run-scoring.

Azam needs just 215 runs to surpass the tally of Virat Kohli to become the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket in history.

Babar Azam’s remarkable form and consistency with the bat have drawn comparisons to some of the greatest batters in modern cricket. His elegant stroke play and ability to anchor the innings make him a formidable opponent on the field.

The Men in Green will play against Ireland in a three-match T20I series that will commence on May 10 followed by a four-match grueling T20 series against England, just before the start of their World Cup campaign on June 6.

Captains with most T20I wins: