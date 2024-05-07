Pakistan’s Premier Pacer Nominated for ICC Player of the Month for April

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi has been named as the ICC nominee for Player of the Month for April 2024 following his immaculate performance in the New Zealand series at home where he bagged the Player of the Series award.

Shaheen bagged 8 wickets during the five-match series against New Zealand where he finished with figures 3-13 in the second match to bundle New Zealand out for only 90 runs.

ALSO READ 20-Year-Old English Cricketer Suddenly Passes Away During a Match

His left-arm pace also dismantled the batters in the final T20 and bagged his second Man of the Match award in the series with brilliant figures of 4-30.

Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the final decider of the series to tie the series at 2-2 courtesy of Shaheen Afridi’s world-class performance with the ball.

April was Shaheen’s month of brilliance. His performances were nothing short of exceptional. In a high-stakes match against the Kiwis, Shaheen’s bowling display was spellbinding.

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus is also in the running for the ICC Player of the Month award due to his brilliant form with the bat in the five-match series against Oman.

Meanwhile, UAE batter Muhammad Waseem has been in prolific form with the bat as he scored his third T20I century in the ACC Premier Cup to make it into the final list of the ICC nominees.

Pakistan will play three T20I matches against Ireland and four T20I matches against England this month where they will prepare themselves for the upcoming T20 World Cup.