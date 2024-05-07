PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

National Challenge Cup’s Quarter-Finals Face Unexpected Schedule and Venue Change

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 7, 2024 | 12:13 pm

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced that the highly anticipated quarterfinal matches of the National Challenge Cup will not take place at Jinnah Stadium as originally planned. The timings of the matches have also been changed with the original plan to hold the matches in the evening being changed.

The quarter-finals will now be played at the same venues as the group stage matches during the day.

The PFF’s decision to conduct the quarterfinal matches outside of Jinnah Stadium is a surprise as many Pakistani fans expected the matches to be held inside the stadium.

Despite the sudden venue change, football fever remains high as eight formidable teams gear up to battle for a coveted spot in the semi-finals.

The quarterfinal lineup features some of the country’s top football departments, including Pak Army, Pak Navy, Pak Air Force, Wapda, KRL, HEC, WTSC, and SA Gardens.

Pakistan Army and Wapda are the only two teams that had a flawless group stage campaign with 9 points and three wins making them the clear favorites for the tournament as we head into the knockout stages.

Pakistan Navy will take on Pakistan Army in the first quarterfinal while six-time National Challenge Cup champions Khan Research Laboratories will face HEC on May 7.

2020 NCC champions will battle against Shahzad Anwar’s Pakistan Airforce in the third quarterfinal whereas SA Gardens will play the final quarterfinal against WSTC on May 8.

The unexpected venue change has only added to the intrigue surrounding the matches as the tournament comes closer to its conclusion, however, the final is expected to be held in Jinnah Stadium on May 12.

Match Time Date Venue
Pakistan Army vs Pakistan Navy 3:30 PM 7 May 2024 Ground 1
KRL vs HEC  3:30 PM 7 May 2024  Ground 2
WAPDA vs PAF 3:30 PM 8 May 2024  Ground 1
SA Gardens vs WSTC 3:30 PM 8 May 2024  Ground 2

 

Shayan Obaid Alexander

