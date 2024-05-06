Pakistani Footballer Reportedly Leaves His Afghan Club Without Informing to Play in National Challenge Cup

According to sources, Pakistani footballer Junaid Shah left his Afghan Champions League club Wahidi Paktia FC without informing to take part in the ongoing National Challenge Cup.

Junaid’s sudden departure has left many puzzled in the football fraternity of the country.

The left-back was part of the playing XI in Pakistan’s historic win against Cambodia in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 1 in October 2023.

According to sources, Shah signed a contract on loan with Wahidi Paktia FC on 15 April and reportedly his wages atone to Rs. 2 lacs for the season.

Sources claim that the player left his club without any permission and did not inform the club that he was leaving to participate in Pakistan’s premium domestic cup, (National Challenge Cup), which is taking place in Jinnah Stadium.

For Wahidi Paktia FC, Junaid Shah’s abrupt departure without proper communication can become problematic for him if he chooses to return to the club in the future.

The footballer is currently participating in the National Challenge Cup, representing the SA Gardens Club that he joined two months ago.

Sources suggest that the player wants to impress Stephen Constantine who is currently overseeing young players in the National Challenge Cup for the national training camp that will commence on May 15.

Pakistan will face Saudi Arabia on June 6 at Jinnah Stadium and they will take on Tajikistan on June 11 away from home in their last two matches of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier Round 2.