PTA Prepares International Mobile Roaming Service Guidelines 2024

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has prepared the International Mobile Roaming Service Guidelines 2024.

According to a document seen by ProPakistani, the cellular mobile operators (CMOs) shall take these guidelines into account for the provision of International Mobile Roaming Services.

The guidelines will be applicable to all four provinces of Pakistan, Azad Kashmir & Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to guidelines, the International Mobile Roaming (IMR) Services is only activated in response to a request received by the consumer through email, SMS, mobile application, USSD, helpline etc.

According to guidelines upon receiving the request from a consumer within Pakistan, the CMOs will be bound to activate the IMR service within four hours whereas in case of a request for activation of IMR from outside of Pakistan, the service should be activated within 24 hours after due verification

According to guidelines, every operator will be bound to provide a confirmation message to the consumer that the IMR has been activated along with the request number. Every operator will tell the consumers the applicable international carrier-wise tariffs and any other charges where applicable. Every operator will be bound to provide consumers with a list of actions/ precautionary measures to avoid bill shocks while using IRM service.

According to guidelines, IMR service shall be deactivated immediately upon the recipient of the request of deactivation from the consumer, every operator shall provide a deactivation webpage for the provision of IMR service-related complete information on its website or any other medium of communication.

Every operator shall provide basic information about IRM service including tariffs in a clear, accurate, and conspicuous manner to consumers through a free personalized automatic message when a consumer enters visited country.

According to the guidelines, the operator shall latch its consumers on a network of foreign carriers having lower tariffs in case of more than one international roaming partners at same destination.

Every operator shall establish a universal toll-free USSD to enable consumers to seek, through SMS, while roaming internationally the information IRM service tariff and amount billed. Every operator shall establish a 24/7 toll-free number on Twitter, Facebook and social media accounts for handling consumer complaints.

According to the document, in the case of postpaid consumers, the operator shall clearly communicate the minimum amount of security deposit required for the activation of IRM service. The operators shall issue alerts on 50%, 80% 90% and 100% usage of IRM service. Upon reaching 100% the IRM service should be blocked immediately.

The guidelines have been uploaded on the PTA website, and the PTA has sought comments from the general public and experts in two weeks.