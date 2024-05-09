Empowering Pakistan: Al Syed Group and MG AGRI FOODS (Mahmood Group) Join hands for $15M Exports

Two leading Pakistani businesses, Al Syed Group of Companies and Mahmood Group of Industries through their company MG AGRI FOODS, have come together to promote Pakistani products internationally, particularly in Europe, the GCC region, and Africa.

Al Syed Group, headquartered in the UAE, operates in 13 countries and specializes in trading a wide range of products including fruits, vegetables, and commodities. Known for its strong trade network in GCC, Africa, and Pakistan, the group focuses on delivering high-quality products through rigorous sourcing and distribution practices. With offices in five countries. Dubai, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Uganda, Al Syed Group is well-positioned to manage and expand its operations effectively across these regions.

Mahmood Group, with an illustrious 86-year legacy, proudly asserts its position as Pakistan’s 10th largest exporter, operating in over 70 countries. The group’s diversified portfolio includes textiles, leather, retail, food, restaurants, power generation, trading, and real estate, showcasing its unwavering commitment to excellence & innovation. Since 2017, MG AGRI FOODS, a subsidiary of Mahmood Group, has swiftly emerged as a leader in Pakistan’s fresh fruits and vegetables export sector.

Notably, MG AGRI FOODS is the exclusive exporter of Fresh Mangoes from Pakistan to Japan, marking a significant milestone in its international presence. Backed by its own orchards and cutting-edge facility, MG AGRI FOODS guarantees superior quality and timely delivery to its esteemed clientele across the Middle East, Far East, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom.

The alliance between Al Syed Group and MG AGRI FOODS is focused on improving the distribution of Pakistani products, especially in Europe and the GCC markets. Both companies are working to increase export volumes and efficiency. Their goal is to bring Pakistani goods to over 50 countries worldwide, aiming to increase Pakistan’s exports on a global scale.

This mango season, the partnership between Al Syed Group and MG AGRI FOODS aims to achieve the largest mango export from Pakistan.

Together last year, the groups conducted hundreds of transactions, exporting significant quantities of mangoes and oranges from Pakistan. This year, they are expanding their range to include additional fresh products like fruits and vegetables. Their collaboration aims for a landmark target of $15 million in exports.

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to promoting Pakistani goods on the global stage and supporting sustainable economic growth.