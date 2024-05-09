Fertilizer Companies Should Not Be Allowed to Pocket Undue Profit: Industries Minister

Federal Minister for Industries & Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said that fertilizer companies must not be allowed to take undue profit.

Steps should be taken to ensure uniform prices of the urea fertilizer across the country for the convenience of farmers, he directed while chairing a meeting of the Fertilizer Review Committee.

Besides the Federal Secretary of Industries and Production and Agriculture secretaries of the four provinces, the representatives of Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, Engro Fertilizer Company, Fatima Fertilizer Company, and Kisan Ittehad attended the meeting.

The minister regretted that the fertilizer companies had raised the prices of urea without realizing the plight of farmers. He asked the companies to roll back the recently increased urea prices on their own, or otherwise, the government would fix the same.

The Minister said that as per the report of the Competition Commission of Pakistan, the fertilizer companies are already earning huge profits as their profit margin is quite high in comparison to the production cost. They should pass on benefits to the farmers, he added.

It was suggested by the forum that all the fertilizer companies and dealers should charge the same price of the urea, he reaffirmed, adding the government had decided to conduct a third-party audit to determine their cost of production and profit margin.

The Federal Minister said the government was committed to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas to the fertilizer industry.